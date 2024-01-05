Charlton Athletic are looking to strike deals for Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and West Ham man Conor Coventry, reporter Richard Cawley has said.

Charlton Athletic are embarking on their first transfer window under manager Michael Appleton. He’ll be looking to shape the squad to his liking in a bid to improve the Addicks’ fortunes over the second half of the season.

Appleton currently has the South London outfit sat 14th in the table. They’re now a hefty 14 points off the League One play-offs and only six clear of the relegation zone after a run of three consecutive defeats and only one win in nine games.

Now though, encouraging news has emerged on the transfer front.

Writing on X, South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has confirmed Charlton Athletic have offered a deal to recently-linked West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry. Manchester City ace Lewis Fiorini is another target in the middle of the park, with a loan being worked on.

Incomings at The Valley

Charlton Athletic need to improve in 2024, else they’ll find themselves looking over their shoulders. New signings will help them do that, so it will be hoped some business can be done in the early stages of the transfer window.

Coventry and Fiorini are two midfielders who have proven themselves in League One, and they’ve been tested in the Championship too. Both are familiar with Appleton too, working with him in stints with Blackpool and Lincoln City.

Fiorini will be keen to taste senior football again after remaining with Manchester City for the first half of the season. He’s still on a long-term deal with the Premier League title holders, while Coventry’s West Ham contract is up at the end of the campaign.

The latter could be looking to put himself in the shop window with an eye-catching loan while Fiorini will be looking to prove himself as a level above League One in his latest third-tier stint.