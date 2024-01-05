Charlton Athletic are in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a loan move for Tyreeq Bakinson, according to a report by The Star.

Charlton Athletic are interested in luring the midfielder back down to League One following the opening of the January transfer window.

Bakinson, 25, has seen his game time at Sheffield Wednesday dry up this season.

As per The Star, he is now in discussions over a switch to The Valley this winter with a loan move more ‘likely’ at this stage.

Charlton Athletic in talks with Sheffield Wednesday man

Offloading Bakinson this month would be a shrewd move by Sheffield Wednesday. He has fallen out of favour under Danny Rohl and getting him off the books would free up space and funds in their ranks.

He would also be a decent addition by Charlton and would bolster their options in the middle of the park ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

Bakinson moved to Hillsborough in 2022 and helped the Owls gain promotion from the third tier last term under Darren Moore by making 32 appearances in all competitions. However, he has only featured 10 times since then.

He is a product of the Luton Town academy but left the Hatters for Bristol City as a youngster.

The Londoner spent five years at Ashton Gate and played 54 matches for the Robins altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town to gain experience.

Charlton want him now as Michael Appleton looks to put his own stamp on the squad. It has been a tough spell for the ex-Portsmouth and Blackpool manager so far and he will be eager to start picking up more results.