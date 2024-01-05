Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has poured cold water on speculation linking his side with Newport County attacker Will Evans.

Carlisle United are in the hunt for more signings with the January transfer window open as they look to stay up in League One.

Evans, 26, has caught the eye playing in League Two for Newport this season and has scored 16 goals in all competitions.

When asked whether he was a target for the Cumbrians, Simpson said, as per an interview with BBC Radio Cumbria (via News & Star): “That’s the first time that’s ever been spoken about to me. That’s certainly not something that’s imminent.”

Carlisle United not in for Newport County attacker

TEAMtalk reported late last year that Championship pair Swansea City and Huddersfield Town were interested in luring Evans up the football pyramid.

He rose up through the academy at Shrewsbury Town and progressed through their youth ranks.

The Welshman then ended up playing for Cardiff Metropolitan University and Bala Town before moving to Newport in May 2022. He hasn’t looked back since and they could now face a battle to keep him.

A move up to Cumbria this winter doesn’t appear to be on the cards for Evans though and Simpson will be looking elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

He has already delved into the market to land Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town but a vacancy has been freed up followiing Luke Plange’s return to Crystal Palace after his unsuccessful loan spell.

Carlisle are 22nd in the table and are three points from safety. They face a trip down to Exeter City this weekend.