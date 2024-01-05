Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor has said the club are looking to offload Trevor Clarke.

Bristol Rovers signed the left-back in 2021 but he hasn’t managed to get regular game time under his belt with the League One side.

Clarke, 25, is now said to have an offer from the table from back home in Ireland.

Taylor has said, as per a report by BristolLive: “I think everyone is aware that the plan is, and everyone’s wishes Trevor’s included, would be to go back to Ireland. I think he’s got an offer in waiting there so I would imagine that will get sorted out in the next couple of days, if not the next couple of weeks.”

Bristol Rovers transfer plan

Cutting ties with Clarke this winter would be a shrewd move by Bristol Rovers. An exit would free up space and funds in their squad to bring in other players.

The full-back has seen his game time dry up at the Memorial Ground and he hasn’t featured at all this term. He is out of contract next summer and they risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him this month.

He has made 24 appearances for the Gas in all competitions since his transfer there, as well as having a loan spell away at Shamrock Rovers last year to get more minutes.

Clarke moved to England in 2019 to join Rotherham United and spent two years on the books of the Millers. He played 20 matches for the Yorkshire outfit before being given the green light to head out the exit door when the Pirates came calling for his signature.

Bristol Rovers are currently sat in 10th place in the third tier table and are nine points off the play-offs.