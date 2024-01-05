Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has confirmed enquiries have been made regarding Jake Young following his return from Swindon Town.

Bradford City have been a much-improved side under former MK Dons and Motherwell boss Alexander. The Bantams sit in a mid-table 13th place in the table, just five points shy of the play-off places.

Next up for Alexander’s Bantams is a League Two game against Crawley Town, and returning striker Young is one player who could feature against the Red Devils.

Young was recalled by the West Yorkshire side after a four-month loan spell at fellow fourth-tier side Swindon Town. During this spell, he scored 16 goals and registered four assists in what has been the most prolific campaign of his career to date.

With such form displayed, interest in Young seems inevitable. Now, speaking to the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City boss Alexander has confirmed enquiries regarding the 22-year-old striker. He said:

“I think Ryan [Sparks, director of football] has had a couple of enquiries, very lukewarm and nothing specific or concrete. I’d have been surprised if we didn’t.

“When someone has scored 16 league goals in four months, it would be unusual for there not to be interest in that particular player. But the scenario is still the same. We’re not looking to sell anybody like that. We want him to come back and help us win games, score goals and bring more competition.

“[But] every player in the Football League is for sale at some price.”

A Bradford City chance for Young

Bradford City saw enough during Young’s four-month loan spell to recall him. After racking up 16 goals and four assists, the Bantams must have been chomping at the bit for the January window to open.

On bringing him back, Alexander has said that the intention is to play him. Young’s goal tally makes him League Two’s second-highest scorer, sitting behind only Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff, who has bagged 19 goals this season.

By playing him against Crawley, even if it is a late run-out from the bench, Bradford City will safeguard against any approach in January. This is due to the regulation that a player can only represent two clubs in one season.