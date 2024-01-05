Leicester City, Norwich City, Hull City and Cardiff City all had scouts watch Bromley’s Ben Krauhaus as he scored a brace in a 5-1 win over Ebbsfleet United last week, as per The Sun.

Leicester City might be sitting at the summit of the Championship table but just like their second-tier rivals, they’ll be hoping to strengthen their ranks this winter. Norwich City, Hull City and Cardiff City are all in positions where they can challenge for the play-offs too, though they need fresh additions as well.

Now, it is claimed all four Championship clubs have had their eyes on Bromley starlet Ben Krauhaus recently.

The Sun reports that the 19-year-old had 10 clubs watch him score twice in a 5-1 thrashing against Ebbsfleet United in the Ravens’ final game of 2023. Crystal Palace, Brentford, Wolves, Leicester City, Norwich City, Hull City, Cardiff City and League One side Oxford United were among those to watch Krauhaus.

These latest links come after reports in December named Cardiff, Swansea City, Millwall, Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers as admirers.

Catching the eye

With Krauhaus the subject of interest from the EFL and now the Premier League, it seems he’s a talent very much on an upward trajectory. His ability to play in the middle of the park or out on the wing will make him a valuable asset in the years to come and as he continues to watch the eye in the National League, it could be that a move up the leagues isn’t that far away.

The teenager signed a new deal in November after initially penning terms for the 2023/24 season in the summer. That would suggest he’s under contract beyond this summer, meaning Bromley would be able to get a fee for his services.

Such interest in Krauhaus could lead to a big payday for the National League promotion hopefuls. With Leicester City among the top clubs keen, it certainly seems the midfielder won’t be short of options if he does move on from Bromley.