Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Owen Dodgson could return from Burnley before the end of the transfer window.

Barnsley swooped to land the left-back last summer but he has now returned to his parent club.

Dodgson, 20, made 15 appearances for the Tykes during the first-half of this season, 10 of which came in League One.

Collins hasn’t ruled out the possibility of him returning for a second spell and has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle: “I would have been more than happy to keep Owen. He’s done really well. Burnley maybe wanted him to play more, that could or couldn’t happen.

“We have a lot of competition. It’s a possibility he could come back. Unfortunately, with the Burnley loans manager Charlie Adam taking the Fleetwood job, it has been difficult.”

Barnsley could bring back Burnley man

Dodgson would provide Barnsley with more competition and depth as they chase down promotion back to the Championship.

However, he wasn’t guaranteed a starting role due to competition from Callum Styles and Nicky Cadden and Burnley will want him to be playing every week to help boost his development.

The defender was on the books at Manchester United before switching to the Clarets back in 2020. He has since played once for the first-team of his current club.

Rochdale came calling for him during the 2022/23 season whilst they were still in the Football League and he went on to play 18 matches during his time at Spotland.

Burnley then let him join Barnsley last year and despite his lack of game time, Collins seems to be a fan of his.

Vincent Kompany’s side have a decision to make on what to do with him for the remainder of this season and will be weighing up their options.

In the meantime, the Tykes are back in action on 13th January with a home clash against Bristol Rovers. They are currently sat in 6th position and are inside the play-offs on goal difference.