Wrexham could cut ties with Callum McFadzean before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by BBC Sport.

Wrexham signed the left-sided player back in 2022 but he has fallen out of favour now at the Racecourse Ground with his future now up in the air this winter.

McFadzean, 29, has made only three appearances in all competitions for the League Two side during the first-half of this season and the opening of the January transfer window presents an opportunity for him to move on for a new challenge.

In this latest update regarding his situation, BBC Sport report he may be in the ‘shop window’ this month along with teammates Billy Waters and Bryce Hosannah after being left out of the Red Dragons’ 22-man squad for this campaign.

Wrexham man facing uncertain future

McFadzean’s contract at Wrexham expires at the end of this term and they risk losing him for free next summer if they don’t cash in on him soon.

He helped them gain promotion from the National League last year along with Notts County but has since found game time hard to come by in the Football League.

The Sheffield-born man is an experienced player and has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

McFadzean started out at local side Sheffield United and played 23 times for the Blades before going on to have spells at Chesterfield, Burton Albion, Stevenage, Kilmarnock, Alfreton Town, Guiseley, Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and Crewe Alexandra before linking up with his current club.

He has since played 55 times for Phil Parkinson’s side but offloading him now would free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for new arrivals as they eye promotion to League One.