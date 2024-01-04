The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle are four games without a win in the Championship but they’ve drawn three of those. The points have kept them a fairly safe distance away from the drop despite Steven Schumacher’s exit, sitting seven points clear of the bottom three in 18th.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Pilgrims though. Not only has manager Schumacher left, but loan star Finn Azaz has been recalled ahead of a likely permanent move to Middlesbrough.

As for Sutton United, it’s been a tough season. They’re 23rd in the League Two table, five points away from safety.

They parted ways with long-serving boss Matt Gray in December and are currently under the caretaker management of Jason Goodliffe. An FA Cup run could offer some respite from league action but they’re in for a tough game here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s been a tough spell for Plymouth but they’re still fighting on and performing pretty well in the absence of a permanent boss. The Finn Azaz loss will hurt them, but I can’t see it having much of an impact here.

“The Pilgrims should have more than enough to overcome League Two strugglers Sutton United, though they’ve got decent results against the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Newport of late.

“That said though, I’ll say this ends in a fairly comfortable home win.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United prediction: 3-1

Harry Mail

“Plymouth will see this game as an opportunity to progress into the next round. The Pilgrims may also look to shake up their side and give some players who haven’t been playing much the chance to show what they can do.

“As for Sutton, they have done well to reach the third round and will be eager to cause a shock. Their main focus will be on securing their Football League status but this game will be a nice distraction from their relegation battle and a chance for their fans to visit a new ground.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United prediction: 3-0