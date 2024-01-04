Stoke City are in need of a new goalkeeper this month. It’s one of the club’s top priorities as manager Schumacher embarks on his first window in charge at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters will have their targets but one to have emerged in recent reports is Leicester City fringe man Iversen. The Dane is experienced at Championship level but is out of favour with Enzo Maresca’s side, and TEAMtalk has said Stoke are targeting a deal.

Now, amid the rumours, Schumacher has been quizzed on the potential signing of a new ‘keeper.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, the Stoke City boss eluded to naming the goalkeeper on their radar but admitted that the club are ‘on’ with the swoop. He said:

“We’re on with the goalkeeper. I don’t want to name names because it wouldn’t be fair to do so but we’re on with the goalkeeper because we’ve known about it for a long time, since Mark Travers went back.”

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

The chase is on

Time will tell if Iversen is the goalkeeper that Schumacher is eluding to, but a move away from Leicester City looks likely for the 26-year-old, and he’d be a solid addition. While he hasn’t found action with the Foxes, he became a firm favourite in two loan spells with Preston North End.

TEAMtalk reported that the deal would see Iversen join on loan until the end of the season. That could work for all parties, allowing the ‘keeper to find regular action elsewhere while Leicester can reassess the situation in the summer when he enters the final year of his contract at the club.

Schumacher seems confident that a deal could be on for the unnamed goalkeeper and given that there hasn’t really been a go-to no.1 for Stoke City this season, fans will be hopeful that the incoming shot-stopper can hold down the starting spot for the rest of the campaign.