The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Bournemouth prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

QPR come into this challenging FA Cup clash on a slide. They looked to have found form under Marti Cifuentes but the festive period has been a tough one, going six Championship games without a win and losing on four occasions.

The R’s remain 23rd in the table as a result, five points off safety. However, a cup run could offer some respite and much-needed morale in a challenging campaign at Loftus Road.

Bournemouth meanwhile have been finding strong form under Andoni Iraola. They were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur last time out but they had gone seven unbeaten in the Premier League before then, winning six of those games.

The Cherries 12th in the top-flight, now 10 points clear of the drop.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This game pits two impressive Spanish managers against one another but to be honest, I only see this going one way. Bournemouth had been purring under Iraola prior to the Spurs loss and with QPR in poor form, they will likely taste another defeat here.

“It will be intriguing to see just what teams the two sides put out given the importance of their league campaigns but the visitors should see this as a great chance to progress.

“It could be another tough day at the office for QPR. I’ll say Bournemouth win this 3-0.”

QPR vs Bournemouth prediction: 0-3

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Iraola is really coming into his own at the helm of Bournemouth. His side are outperforming expectations and are beginning to catch eyes and admirers amongst fans of other clubs.

“QPR have improved since the arrival of Cifuentes, but I don’t think it’s enough to get anything here.

“QPR will need to tap into the dark arts if they want to nick a result here, and even then I think the Cherries have shown that they will eventually find a way through.”

QPR vs Bournemouth prediction: 0-2