The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Newcastle United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Sunderland come into this huge FA Cup clash with bitter rivals Newcastle United in some good form. After losing their first game under Michael Beale, the Black Cats have gone three without defeat in the Championship, beating Preston North End 2-0 last time out.

They’re nine without defeat against the Magpies, drawing 1-1 in their last game against one another in March 2016.

Newcastle United meanwhile are in poor form. Injuries and a busy fixture schedule haven’t helped but seven defeats in the last eight games across all competitions marked a dismal end to 2023.

The Premier League side have been knocked out of the FA Cup third round by lower-league opponents in the last two years. A defeat to Cambridge United in 2022 was followed up by a loss to Sheffield Wednesday last year.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a seriously high stakes game for both sides. Bragging rights are on the line and the winning manager will earn a massive confidence boost.

“Beale has made a good start to his Sunderland tenure but a win over Newcastle would really banish any of that initial scepticism over his appointment. Eddie Howe meanwhile has worked wonders on Tyneside but criticism has ramped up amid their dismal run of form.

“Form seems go out the window on derby day and Newcastle will be hoping their quality can shine through, but Sunderland will feel a huge win is there for the taking.

“It’s a tough one to call but ultimately, I think Newcastle will secure bragging rights in a tense, feisty game. I’ll say this ends in a 2-1 away win.”

Sunderland vs Newcastle United prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“In times gone by fans in the north east learned that the Wearsiders always seemed to find a way.

“Now though, finding a way has never appeared more unlikely. The odds are ramped up against the Mackems, but as James alluded to, on occasions like this one any form is irrelevant.

“That said though if both teams play to the best of their ability then Newcastle United will win. They have the stronger squad. But, even though Sunderland will need their rivals to have an off-day, I can’t help but feel Sunderland getting a result is a genuine possibility.

“Going against Sunderland in this fixture is risky, but I have to narrowly go with the odds on this occasion.”

Sunderland vs Newcastle United prediction: 0-1