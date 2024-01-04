Southampton loanee Mason Holgate has not yet opened talks with parent club Everton to have his deal cut short at St Mary’s, Toffees boss Sean Dyche has told The Daily Echo.

Southampton secured the signing of Holgate on a season-long loan back in the summer, but since then the 27-year-old has made just five appearances. Rumours began to circulate stating Everton were likely to cut his loan deal short and bring him back to Goodison Park ahead of another proposed loan move in January.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough and Watford were both linked with a loan swoop from the Championship, whilst there was also links to Scottish giants Rangers. But any interested clubs would only be able to secure a deal if he is recalled.

Now Everton manager Dyche has been quizzed on whether talks have got underway regarding the potential axing of the centre-back’s Southampton loan deal. Speaking to The Daily Echo he revealed nothing has been discussed as of yet, but stated the player wants to move on.

“No. The player made it clear he wants that fresh feel about going somewhere else.

“[He wanted] a new challenge. He wanted to get his teeth into it and I’m sure that’s what he will be doing.

“I know he hasn’t played as much as he’d have wanted but that’s part of a professional’s life. He’s a Southampton player at this current time.”

Likely to depart

It makes sense for Holgate to move back to Everton ahead of another loan departure. Playing just five times, four of which have been starts, is not enough for someone wanting to get their career back on track. He is surplus to requirements at Everton and so won’t be reintegrated, but a loan elsewhere would be beneficial for all parties.

This would free up a loan slot for the Saints, which could prove huge with a big January window now underway. Russell Martin’s side are vying for promotion and are closing in on a place in the top two. Therefore, a couple of loan deals could go a long way in improving their chances to achieve their ultimate goal.

If he is to depart St Mary’s, another side in the Championship such as Middlesbrough or Watford, who were both previously linked, could loan in an experienced centre-back to bolster their chances of finishing in the top six. Although it hasn’t worked at Southampton he would still be a strong addition to another second tier outfit.