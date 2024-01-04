Swansea City winger Cameron Congreve ‘could’ be loaned out before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by BBC Sport.

Swansea City have a decision to make regarding the immediate future of the youngster this winter.

Congreve, 19, hasn’t had an opportunity with the first-team during the first-half of this season.

In this latest update regarding his situation, BBC Sport report he is being ‘mooted’ for a temporary exit this month along with teammates Nathanael Ogbeta and Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

Swansea City could loan out winger

Congreve would benefit from playing some regular senior football as opposed to with Swansea’s development.

He is under contract with the Swans until the summer of 2025 and need to get some experience under his belt somewhere in the Football League to boost his chances of breaking into their starting XI down the line.

The Wales youth international has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Congreve was handed his first professional contract back in 2022 and made his debut in the same year in a league fixture against Blackpool.

The teenager has since made 15 outings for the Welsh outfit in all competitions. However, he hasn’t had much of a look in since Russell Martin left for Southampton and a temporary exit could be on the cards for him now over the next four weeks.

In the meantime, Swansea are still in the hunt for a new boss to replace Michael Duff with Alan Sheehan still in caretaker charge. They face League Two Morecambe at home in the FA Cup this weekend.