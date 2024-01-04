Sunderland hold interest in Aston Villa man Lamare Bogarde, as per The Athletic.

Sunderland sit 6th in the Championship table and are hoping to register back-to-back play-off finishes in the second tier.

The Black Cats have work to do this month with reinforcements needed if they are to fend off strong Championship competition for the top six spots.

Bogarde, 19, has spent the first half of the season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers.

The Dutch midfielder played 14 times in the third tier and it has been reported he will be recalled back to Villa Park and loaned out again, this time to the Championship.

Reports now suggest Villa are keen to loan Bogarde back out and the Premier League side want him to get the most exposure.

Scottish top tier side Aberdeen also hold interest in the youngster, giving Sunderland some transfer competition.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Fitting the bill

The Black Cats are well known for signing youngsters nowadays and Bogarde fits the bill to a tee.

He knows Sunderland head coach Michael Beale from his days coaching at Villa Park and that may help Sunderland win the race for the 19-year-old should it go to that extent.

Sunderland could do with a central midfielder this month, but whether Bogarde fills the holding midfielder gap Sunderland have is a question many fans will ask.

He’s yet to play at a senior level as high as the Championship and the feeling among many fans on Wearside is they could do with more experience rather than less.

For now though all focus in the north east is on Saturday with Newcastle United making the short trip down to the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round.