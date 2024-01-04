Manchester United are considering their options with Sunderland and Leicester City still keen to sign Amad Diallo, as per HITC.

Manchester United are navigating their own troubles this month after a poor start to the Premier League campaign. Diallo, 21, has been injured for a lot of this season. He picked up an injury in the summer and it has kept him out of senior action until the past week.

He made his first senior appearance of the campaign last weekend against Nottingham Forest. The dynamic winger impressed in his cameo, but his future at Old Trafford remains in doubt.

Championship sides Sunderland and Leicester City have both been credited highly with interest in the Ivory Coast international and it has now been said they both remain keen with Manchester United still deciding what to do with him this month.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

The wait goes on

Diallo spent last season on loan at Sunderland. The 21-year-old made 39 Championship appearances for Sunderland last time around scoring 14 and assisting three in the second tier.

He seemingly fell in love with the Sunderland supporters and it was no surprise reports began linking him with a move back to Wearside in the summer.

However, top of the league Leicester City are a threat with Enzo Maresca’s side sitting comfortably inside the automatic promotion spots at the moment.

It remains to be seen where Diallo will end up this month, but if he is allowed to leave Manchester United he will have a queue of clubs hoping to snatch him up on a loan deal.

Up next for Sunderland is a Wear-Tyne derby clash against Newcastle United this Saturday in the FA Cup.

Leicester City meanwhile travel to Millwall in hope of progressing to the fourth round.