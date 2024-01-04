Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra are both keen on Newcastle United midfielder Joe White, according to a report by the Shields Gazette.

Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra want to take the youngster on loan for the second-half of the League Two season.

White, 21, has spent the first-half of this campaign with the Railwaymen but his stay is due to end next week.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Shields Gazette report the Cheshire outfit want to keep him until the summer but face competition from the Hatters as Newcastle have a decision to make regarding his future.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra eye Newcastle United man

White was on the books at Carlisle United as a youngster before switching to St James’ Park in 2010. He has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Toon Army and has been a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels over recent years.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Eddie Howe’s side and was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time when Hartlepool United came calling.

The ex-England youth international has also since had a temporary stint at Exeter City before linking up with Crewe last summer.

White has been in decent form for the Railwaymen and has caught the eye playing for Lee Bell’s side. However, they are facing a battle to keep him amid fresh interest from Stockport.

Dave Challinor’s men are top of the table as they eye promotion to League One but their squad is becoming thin due to injuries. They have the likes of Mansfield Town, Wrexham and Barrow chasing them down at the moment too.