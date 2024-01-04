Preston North End are keen to sign FC Basel loanee Liam Millar on a permanent basis, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Preston North End swooped to land the winger on loan in the last summer transfer window.

Millar, 24, has since made 20 Championship appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side this season, chipping in with three goals and four assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Lancashire Evening Post report the Lilywhites are interested in snapping him up on a long-term basis at some point down the line.

Preston North End eye permanent deal

Preston do have the chance to land Millar this month with the January transfer window now open. However, it remains to be seen whether they will try and strike a deal this winter or wait until the end of the campaign.

The attacker’s contract at Basel expires in June next year and he is due to become a free agent as things stand, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension with his parent club anytime soon.

Millar was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster and went on to play once for their first-team. He also had spells away from Anfield at Kilmarnock and Charlton Athletic to get some experience under his belt.

The Canada international, who has 24 caps to his name, left Merseyside in 2021 to move to Switzerland to link up with Basel and has since played 96 matches for the Swiss Super League giants, finding the net on 13 occasions.

Preston then brought him back to England in September and he has proved to be a shrewd addition by Lowe. The Lilywhites are 14th in the table and are five points off the play-offs.