Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has spoken out about the possibility of Liverpool recalling loanee Calvin Ramsay in an interview with the Liverpool Echo.

Ramsay is a player that is highly regarded at Liverpool and Preston North End secured a loan signing of the youngster at the start of the summer. Since then he has gone on to make just two appearances for the club, with injury, illness and those ahead of him in the pecking order being factors in his lack of playing time.

The Reds have recalled a number of players from their respective loan deals since the opening of the January transfer window and Ramsay could be the latest to follow suit, with Lilywhites boss Lowe refusing to rule it out.

“Well, there is a possibility with everything,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“You look at him not playing enough games; he wanted to come here and play and force his way in – which is why we signed him. The injury set him back, then he played and then Covid set him back. He’s now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.

“Calvin has got the opportunity every day, like most players, to get back into the squad. I had a brief chat with him the other day about it and he’s obviously disappointed he is not in and around the squad – because he feels he can help and get into the team. The problem he has got is that we’ve got someone like Brad Potts, who has been one of our most outstanding performers since I came through the door.”

The best option for Ramsay

Recalling Ramsay from his loan at Preston North End is likely to be the best option for all parties. The Lilywhites will then free up a loan slot for potential new signings, which in turn could help them boost their chances of pushing up the table and eventually possibly promotion.

Similarly, Liverpool will want the player to be getting regular minutes and so recalling him to loan him back out to a club where he will get some playing time seems constructive for the Premier League side too.

Finally, as Lowe states, Ramsay will be disappointed not to be playing consistently. Therefore, getting back to Merseyside before thrashing out fresh loan terms with a new club before the transfer deadline will seriously benefit the player.