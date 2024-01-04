Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass is of interest to Argentinian side Club Atletico Talleres, as per a report from Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday have had 29-year-old forward Windass on the books since the summer of 2020. He saw his stay extended by a year last summer and this season, he’s managed two goals and two assists in 16 Championship games.

Windass has had spells in and out of the side under Danny Rohl due to injury but in his last outing, he started and scored in a 3-1 win over Hull City. Question marks surround his long-term future somewhat though with his deal expiring at the end of the campaign.

Now, left-field links with a move to Argentina have emerged.

Sky Sports are reporting (Transfer Centre Live, 04/01/24, 14:50) that Club Atletico Talleres are interested in signing Windass. He could become the first Englishman to play in Argentina’s top-tier and given his contract situation, he can sign pre-contract terms with teams outside England.

A left-field link…

While Windass to Argentina’s top-flight would be a left-field move, it’s one that may well ring a bell. In the summer of 2022, Atletico Talleres were said to have an interest in the Sheffield Wednesday man, even seeing a bid knocked back.

So with his deal up at the end of the season and a pre-contract agreement there to be struck, it seems the club have revived their interest. It would certainly be a surprise switch for Windass, who has spent his entire career in the UK, but you would understand why it would appeal to a player.

As touched on by Sky Sports, he would be the first Englishman to play in the league. That in itself would write Windass’ name in the history books, and a move to Argentina would present a completely new challenge as he turns 30 next week.