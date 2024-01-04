Watford man Louza was a regular in the early stages of the season, starting 10 of the opening 12 Championship games in the middle of the park. Since late October though, the Morocco international’s game time has decreased drastically.

A six-minute outing against Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Day marked his first league appearance since November 25th. Over December, Louza was also left out of the matchday squad completely on four occasions with Valerien Ismael reporting no injury behind his omissions.

His future has been brought into question as a result and with the January window open, it is said that talks over a loan exit have begun.

Ligue 1 side FC Metz have started discussions over a potential temporary deal for Louza, Foot Mercato have said. Time will tell if a deal comes to fruition but amid such limited game time of late, a move away from Vicarage Road doesn’t seem out of the question.

On the move?

Ismael said before the January window that talks with Louza would determine the outcome of his January window.

For a player that can be as good as him, you have to think a bit-part role in the Championship won’t appeal to him that much. He’s got experience in top-flight football in England and France and a return of six goals and seven assists in 36 second-tier games shows what he’s capable of at this current level.

A Metz loan could not only offer him a route out of Watford, but it would also mark a return to first-tier football. In a league and country he has experience in, that could be just what Louza needs to breathe life back into his 2023/24 campaign after dropping out of Ismael’s starting XI.