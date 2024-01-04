Leeds United are still challenging for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship this season.

Leeds United’s front four are playing a vital role in this challenge. The frightening quartet of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Dan James and Crysenzio Summer boasts 33 goals and 21 assists between them.

When they click and hit top gear, they can steamroll over Championship opponents such as they did to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

All of the extremely dangerous quartet are potent players at this level but this season, one player has stood out: Dutch flyer Summerville.

Summerville glowing hot

When he arrived at Elland Road, Summerville was part of a plan to bring in highly-rated, talented youngsters to Elland Road. The idea was to develop them into players for the senior side.

Summerville did the hard work in the U21s at Leeds United when he first arrived. After 14 goals and 12 assists for the young Whites he was ready for first-team football, and he took that opportunity with both hands. During a two-season span in the Premier League, the Dutchman featured in 34 games, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

However, nothing over those seasons compares to the devastating form and prowess he is showing in this season’s Championship campaign. In 23 games, Summerville has 18 goal contributions (12 goals, six assists).

Standing firm amid new interest

Potential suitors will want to bring in Summerville. For a player in his form at his age, the interest is to be expected.

Reports in the media cite Newcastle United with an interest in this January’s transfer window, and they won’t be the only club casting eyes his way. Aston Villa were previously said to be tracking him too, making for another eye-catching admirer of the wing star.

If his red-hot streak continues – and there’s no reason it won’t – it could be a testing January window for Leeds United. Yet, they only need to do one thing, and that is to resist any approach for Summerville, because replacing someone of his ability might not be possible this winter.

Of course, every player has a saleable price tag. If someone puts in a silly offer, then Leeds United might be tempted. Temptation can be resisted.

Not only can it be resisted though; Leeds United must resist it. There is no like-for-like replacement in the ranks at Elland Road, and finding one would cost both time and money.