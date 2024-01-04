The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Norwich City head into the match on the back of their 1-1 draw at home to Southampton last time out in the Championship. Striker Josh Sargent scored for them against the Saints.

The Canaries are currently sat in 13th position in the table. David Wagner’s side are five points off the play-offs.

As for Bristol Rovers, they have a new manager at the helm in the former of ex-Exeter City and Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor. They are sat in 10th in League One.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Norwich’s main focus will be on closing the gap between them and the play-offs in the league. However, this game is a chance for them to give some of their fringe players and youngsters the chance to impress.

“Bristol Rovers will be looking to cause the Canaries some problems and Matt Taylor has done a steady job since taking over at the Memorial Ground. They lost 3-2 against Wycombe Wanderers last time out though.

“I think the hosts’ quality will shine through in the end here though.”

Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Norwich City have seen their form falter with a three-game winless streak in the Championship but against a League One side with a fairly poor record on the road, I can see them winning here.

“Bristol Rovers should have their eyes on an upset and in a lot of ways, I do think they’ll be a tough opponent for the hosts. They’ve only won twice away from home in their last nine away league games though, losing three of their last four.

“It might not be the most comfortable victory, but I’ll say Norwich progress here.”

Norwich City vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-1