‘More misery’ – Hull City vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Hull City head into the game on the back of their 3-1 away defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship last time out. The Tigers are only outside the play-offs by a single point.

Liam Rosenior’s side have a break from league action as they aim to progress into the next round of the FA Cup. They reached the final back in 2014.

As for Birmingham, they are without a permanent manager after parting company with Wayne Rooney this week. The Blues are 20th in the table and six points above the drop zone as they aim to give their fans something to shout about in the cup this weekend.

Harry Mail

“Hull will be looking to heap more misery on Birmingham and Billy Sharp is in line to make his debut. I don’t think it’ll be an easy afternoon for the Tigers but I expect them to get the win and progress to the next round.

“Birmingham’s focus should be on survival in the Championship and finding themselves a new manager. They have been in poor form and are getting sucked into a relegation battle in the league.

“This game is a chance for both sides to rest some players and I can see the hosts sneaking a win.”

Hull City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“The Blues will be hoping for an upturn in results after the brief Rooney era came to an end earlier this week. However, with no permanent manager in place, I can’t see there being an immediate improvement.

“Hull City can make them pay for that and I’ve got a feeling the Tigers could go on a bit of a run this year, even if Rosenior chooses to shuffle the ranks for this game against Championship opposition.

“I’ll go for a 1-0 home win, marking another disappointing day for Birmingham City.”

Hull City vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-0