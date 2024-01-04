Millwall are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Alfie Gilchrist on loan, as per reporter Simon Phillips (via The Chelsea Chronicle).

Millwall manager Joe Edwards has strong connections in the football world thanks to an eye-catching coaching career to date. Upon arrival at The Den, the Lions will have been hoping that these could help them in the transfer market.

The 37-year-old previously worked in the Chelsea youth setup before holding assistant manager roles alongside Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel. Now, it seems Edwards could return to Stamford Bridge for one of their top talents.

Reporter Simon Phillips has said on his Substack (as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle) that Millwall are taking an interest in signing centre-back Gilchrist on loan.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of late, making two appearances off the bench against Luton Town and Crystal Palace. He’s also drawn high praise from Chelsea legend John Terry, who has tipped him for a big future in the game.

A fruitful link?

As touched on before, Edwards’ links to some top player sources could be of great use to Millwall. His work in the Chelsea and England setups connects him with some top young talents, and the Lions could definitely benefit from that.

A move for Gilchrist would certainly be putting this to use. He’s a stern presence at the heart of defence but as a modern centre-back, he offers assurances on the ball and an intelligence of reading the game as well.

Gilchrist has tasted only very limited amounts of senior football but a Millwall loan could be ideal for his development, especially with Edwards in charge at The Den. Time will tell if the rumoured interest develops into anything more serious but this seems like a feasible winter deal for the Championship club.