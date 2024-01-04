Middlesbrough take on 2nd-placed Premier League side Aston Villa at the weekend in the FA Cup and will be able to call upon three recently injured players, head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed.

Middlesbrough have had several injuries to contend with in recent weeks, with as many as 13 missing in some matchday squads. Key players have been on the treatment table at the same time, meaning results have faltered and consistency has been a constant thorn in their side, even by club captain Jonny Howson’s admission.

But with important games on the horizon including an FA Cup clash with Aston Villa and a two-legged semi-final with Chelsea, the Boro boss has provided a positive update on three players who are likely to make their return at the weekend.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he confirmed that Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks and Emmanuel Latte Lath will be available for selection.

“The three are back training, but we have a decision to make on each individually on where they’re at. Hopefully they will be able to be part of it in some way, which will give the boys a bit of a boost and strengthen the squad.

“It’s right in the balance. The boys who have come back we have that balance – are they ready, are they not? We’re in the mix of trying to get that balance right. This game is a one-off game but we want to give ourselves as big a chance as we can.”

He also provided updates on Marcus Forss, Lewis O’Brien, Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair, claiming they were further away from returning.

A huge boost for Boro

Although the game against Aston Villa may not be a priority considering their goal of getting into the top six and a Carabao Cup semi-final next week, this weekend presents an opportunity to make a statement whilst also getting injured players back out on the pitch.

Hackney, Crooks and Latte Lath are very important players for Boro and are likely to be in the strongest eleven if they were able to field such a thing. Getting them back in contention is huge for them when it comes to improving their chances of promotion and progressing into a domestic cup final.

The updates on Forss, O’Brien, Dijksteel and McNair were also relatively positive as they don’t seem long term. Although they are still further behind the returning trio, getting the aforementioned quartet back to full fitness will bolster their chances even more.