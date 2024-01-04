Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said they have received ‘no enquiries’ regarding the availability of Davis Keillor-Dunn yet this month.

Mansfield Town will be eager to keep hold of the attacker in the January transfer window.

Keillor-Dunn, 26, has been in fine form the Stags so far this season and has scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Clough has provided this update regarding his situation this winter, as per a report by The Chad: “We have had no enquiries and we are under no pressure. That’s the great thing with the owners we’ve got. If the right offer comes in and it’s the right one for the club then we will all consider it.”

Mansfield Town hear nothing so far

Keillor-Dunn’s form has helped Mansfield’s push for promotion this term and losing him would be a big blow. However, he is still under contract at Field Mill until 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

He has been with the Nottinghamshire outfit since January last year and has become one of their most prized assets over the course of the past 12 months.

Prior to his switch to the Stags, the Sunderland-born man had spells at Newcastle United, Sunderland, Gateshead and Chesterfield as a youngster before moving up to Scotland with Ross County in 2017. He then spent two years with the Staggies before returning to England with stints at Wrexham, Oldham Athletic and Burton Albion.

He was linked with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Barnsley, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Hull City, Millwall, QPR and Rotherham United in a report by TEAMtalk in late September. However, Clough has said Mansfield have heard nothing so far and they will be hoping that it stays that way.