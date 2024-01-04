Stoke City are in advanced talks to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen ahead of a proposed loan switch until the end of the season, TEAMtalk have reported.

Stoke City have had to rotate between the sticks this season, following the recall of Bournemouth loanee Mark Travers earlier in the campaign. Since then Jack Bonham has deputised in goal, with the likes of Frank Fielding and youngsters Tommy Simkin and Blondy Nna Noukeu providing cover from the bench.

They look to be targeting a new number one in the January transfer window and with Travers having returned to Bournemouth, another loan slot opening up provides the Potters with an opportunity to dip into the loan market once again.

According to TEAMtalk, Steven Schumacher’s side have now entered into advanced talks to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Iversen. The Dane is seen as surplus to requirements at the King Power Stadium and so will be allowed to leave on a temporary basis this month.

A coup for Stoke City

Iversen has proven himself in the Championship during his previous loan spell at Preston North End. Following this he was subject to interest from other sides in the second tier yet nothing materialised. With Leicester City’s relegation he may have thought he could get some regular playing time but this hasn’t come to fruition.

Therefore it should come as no surprise to see Leicester City sanction a loan exit for the 26-year-old this month, and it is a great coup for Stoke City on this occasion. He will likely come in and go straight into the first eleven and will improve their team significantly.

It benefits all parties, considering Iversen will likely be getting regular minutes, he will come back to Leicester City as an improved player and could work his way into Enzo Maresca’s plans going forwards, and Stoke City are improving in the goalkeeper department.