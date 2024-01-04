Leeds United are facing fresh competition in their pursuit of Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, with Premier League pair Crystal Palace and Wolves interested according to Turkish publication Star Gazetesi.

With the January transfer window now open Leeds United are possibly preparing for incoming bids for their star players and to bolster their ranks with new arrivals. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Willy Gnonto and rumours linking Premier League sides to star man Crysencio Summerville, a winger could be a priority this month.

One player they have been linked to in recent weeks is Fenerbahce’s Osayi-Samuel. The 26-year-old moved to Turkey in 2021 following stints at Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers, and a move back to the Championship could be on the cards.

However, Daniel Farke’s side do face fresh competition for the Nigeria international, with both Crystal Palace and Wolves reportedly keen according to Star Gazetesi.

Leeds United could be overlooked

When it comes to his future, Osayi-Samuel could look to challenge himself at the highest level. Having played in League Two, League One and in the Championship, making the step up to the Premier League looks to be a natural progression.

Despite Leeds United playing at the top end of the second tier and eyeing a place in the Premier League next season after hopefully securing promotion, there is no guarantee and so making the move to an established top flight side like Wolves or Crystal Palace may be a difference maker.

He would add more competition for places at Elland Road should he sign for the Whites, yet should Summerville remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline, they will continue to have one of the strongest front fours in the entirety of the division. Bringing in a player like Osayi-Samuel or a winger in general shouldn’t necessarily be a priority at this time.