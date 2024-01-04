, League One side in talks over futures of Southampton and Hull City loan pair

Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor has said the club will hold ‘conversations’ over the futures of loan trio Ryan Finnigan, Kieran Phillips and Brandon Fleming with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Hull City respectively.

Shrewsbury Town swooped to land the three players in the last summer transfer window.

However, their situations are all up in the air now due to injuries.

Taylor has provided this update, as per a report by the Shropshire Star: “We have conversations this week about them. I think we have until the 7th or 14th of January to make decisions. But we can’t make decisions until we know where they are in terms of their rehabilitation.

“Those players are back at their parent clubs, so until we have the date set in stone as to when they will be returning to play it is difficult.”

Latest regarding Southampton and Hull City loan pair

Shrewsbury signed Finnigan back in September and he has since made three appearances in all competitions this term. However, he suffered an injury at the end of his first month and has been sidelined since.

The midfielder has been on the books of the Saints for his whole career to date and has risen up through their youth ranks. He had a temporary spell away at Crewe Alexandra in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt and played 16 games for the Cheshire outfit.

As for Fleming, he is no stranger to leaving Hull on loan and has had stints in the past at Gainborough Trinity, Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

The left-back, 24, was given the green light to head out the exit door again when Shrewsbury came calling and has since played eight times for Taylor’s side.

Fleming is a product of the Tigers’ academy and graduated alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves. He has made 44 outings for his parent club to date.

https://the72.co.uk/2024/01/04/more-misery-hull-city-vs-birmingham-city-prediction-the72/