Plymouth Argyle are considering Harry Watling for their vacant managerial post and also admire Blackpool’s Neil Critchley, as per The Athletic.

Plymouth Argyle have been on the hunt for a new manager since losing Steven Schumacher to Championship rivals Stoke City last month. His exit marked a big blow, but the Pilgrims have maintained a decent position in the table.

They sit in 18th as it stands, seven points clear of the relegation zone. Neil Dewsnip – the club’s director of football – has been in charge on a caretaker basis with first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell offering a helping hand.

The search for Schumacher’s replacement has been a slow and meticulous one. Now, two potential options have emerged.

The Athletic (Transfer News Live, 04/01/24, 12:09) report that Harry Watling is under consideration for the vacant post, while Blackpool’s Neil Critchley is an admired figure.

Watling, 34, most recently held a coaching role at Rangers under Michael Beale, who he also worked under at QPR. He’s also held academy roles at Chelsea, Millwall and West Ham and managed USL Championship side Hartford Athletic in the United States.

Critchley is a more widely-known figure. He’s in his second stint as manager of League One club Blackpool, returning in the summer after an unsuccessful spell at QPR.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Plymouth Argyle’s managerial hunt

Plymouth Argyle will know the importance of this appointment. The replacement of Ryan Lowe with Schumacher proved a huge success but with the club now in a position to retain their Championship status, they have to get this right.

Both Watling and Critchley would present gambles. Both are coaches with experience in roles at sizeable clubs but in Watling’s case, he’s never held a senior management role at a level close to Plymouth Argyle.

Critchley meanwhile, he’s worked well at Blackpool but his move to a relegation-threatened QPR last season proved a failure. He’s also under a long-term contract at Bloomfield Road, meaning he might not be the cheapest appointment for the Pilgrims as they search for Schumacher’s permanent successor.