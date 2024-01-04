The72’s writers give their predictions ahead of the Millwall vs Leicester City clash in the FA Cup this weekend.

Millwall come into this one sitting 15th in the Championship table and it seems the Lions’ fortunes have turned a corner. Joe Edwards’ side have won their last three and are unbeaten in five.

Leicester City are still top of the league and they are 13 points ahead of 3rd-place Southampton. It really is hard to see anything other than promotion for the Foxes, but this cup clash could provide some surprises.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Millwall are bang in form. They are probably annoyed this cup clash has come when it has because no doubt Edwards’ side would’ve wanted to get more points on the board while they are playing their best football of the campaign.

“But, a tie against the league leaders provides the opportunity for a big confidence booster. The last time these sides met it was only 3-2 to Leicester City and there’s no doubt in my mind Millwall could take this all the way.

“Maresca’s side are dark horses for this tournament. I think they have the potential to go far, but that said I’m actually not too convinced they will progress here, at least at the first time of asking.”

Millwall vs Leicester City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“I’m intrigued to see just how these two teams lineup on Saturday given the importance of their ongoing Championship campaigns. Millwall have been much improved of late but against Leicester City, they’ll be in for a real test.

“I am leaning towards an away win though. For me, there’s a difference between in-form second-tier teams and the Foxes. They’re more than in-form as they’re arguably one of the best Championship sides we’ve seen in recent history.

“Don’t count out Millwall but Leicester’s standout quality should shine through here.”

Millwall vs Leicester City prediction: 0-2