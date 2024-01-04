The72’s writers offer their AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

AFC Wimbledon are embarking on a League Two play-off push but this weekend, they’re in FA Cup action. They’ve lost only one of their last six in the fourth-tier, leaving them 7th in the table coming into this weekend.

The Dons have scored five goals in both of the last two rounds of the competition. They defeated Cheltenham Town 5-1 in the first round before beating non-league Ramsgate 5-0 to progress to this stage.

Ipswich Town meanwhile have been on a rare poor run of form. They’re five without a win in the Championship, drawing four of those.

Injuries haven’t helped Kieran McKenna and co over the festive period, so a cup tie with League Two opposition could offer them a chance to really rotate the ranks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Expect Ipswich to rotate the side in this one and with that in mind, we could see a surprise win here. The Dons certainly have the talent in their ranks to cause problems for the Championship side, the headline threat being striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

“He’s one that the visitors will have to keep a close eye on but ultimately, I do think Ipswich will have too much for the hosts.

“I’ll say that Ipswich Town progress to the fourth round with a 2-1 victory but this is definitely one to keep an eye on this weekend.”

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“AFC Wimbledon will quietly back themselves going into this one.

“Ipswich Town haven’t been at their best in recent weeks and given the face rotation is expected, there is a chance for some cup magic here.

“McKenna will want his squad do to the job in a professional manner. However, given their strong Championship position I don’t think full focus will be on this one and it may open the door for their League Two hosts.”

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-0