The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Oxford United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Coventry City are sat in 8th position in the Championship as they look to get into the play-offs. They have a break from league action this weekend though as they look to progress into the next round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Blues have been in great form recently and are only three points off the top six. Mark Robins’ side won 3-1 away at Middlesbrough last time out.

As for Oxford United, they are sat in 5th in the League One table. The U’s are five points off the top two and three points inside the play-offs.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This will be an interesting clash between two sides who will be in confident mood. Coventry have been flying in the Championship and will be eager to keep their momentum going.

“Oxford head into the match on the back of their 2-1 away win at Charlton Athletic last time out. I can see the U’s causing some problems for the hosts and it won’t be easy. However, the Sky Blues’ quality should shine through in the end.”

Coventry City vs Oxford United prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

James Ray

“Coventry really started to put things together towards the end of 2023. It sets them up for a big second half of the season and given their need to make up ground in the Championship, the FA Cup might not necessarily be a priority.

“However, this is a winnable game and in the form they’re in, I can see the Championship side’s quality shining through.

“Oxford are a tough test but they’re a little inconsistent, so it can be hard to anticipate just how they’ll fare in games. I do think they’ll come up short in this one though.”

Coventry City vs Oxford United prediction: 3-1