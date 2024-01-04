Colchester United are poised to turn to Danny Cowley as their new manager, reports Alex Crook.

Colchester United are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Matthew Etherington.

The U’s are currently sat in 22nd place in the League Two table after a disappointing first-half of the season.

As per talkSPORT reporter Crook on X, Cowley to the JobServeCommunity Stadium is ‘on’.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

Colchester United managerial latest

Cowley would be an eye-catching appointment by Colchester if they are able to get it over the line. The 45-year-old has been out of the game since Portsmouth dismissed him in January last year.

He has spent the past 12 months weighing up his next move in the game and could now be in line for a return to the dugout.

The Londoner started his career at Concord Rangers and Braintree Town in non-league before landing the Lincoln City job back in May 2016.

Cowley worked wonders during his time with the Imps and guided them to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One during his spell at Sincil Bank, as well as getting them to the FA Cup quarter-final.

Huddersfield Town then came calling for his signature in September 2019 and he tested himself in the Championship for the first time. However, his stint in Yorkshire didn’t work out in the end.

Portsmouth appointed him after his exit from the John Smith’s Stadium and he oversaw 97 matches with the Hampshire outfit, winning 43.3% of them.

Colchester could now see Cowley as someone to help them rise away from the drop zone. The Essex club were beaten 1-0 at home by Gillingham on New Year’s Day and are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Swindon Town.