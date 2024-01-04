Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers both hold an interest in Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on X.

Hull City midfielder Docherty has seen his game time fairly limited this season. He was sidelined in the early stages of the campaign but since returning in October, he’s only found minutes off the bench.

The 27-year-old has played 10 times in the Championship, all coming as a substitute. His limited action paired with his expiring contract does leave some questions over his future, and now Docherty is claimed to be drawing attention from elsewhere.

Writing on X, reporter Darren Witcoop has said League One duo Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers are among those interested in the Hull City man. He tipped more admirers to join the chase, including teams from his native Scotland.

Docherty has been with the Tigers since 2020, when he signed from Rangers. He saw his stay extended by 12 months last summer.

A replacement needed?

While a move away makes sense, it could leave Hull City light on midfielders. Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore are both heading to AFCON, leaving Liam Rosenior without two of his options in the middle of the park.

Unless another midfielder is signed, that could see Docherty called into action. He’s experienced at Championship level and has proven himself as a reliable performer on Humberside before, so Rosenior may see him as a fit replacement for his players on international duty.

It could mean that Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers have to play the waiting game to see if Hull sign another midfielder. Then, it could be that Docherty sees an exit sanctioned, allowing him to find regular minutes away from the MKM Stadium.

If a move doesn’t transpire this winter though, it doesn’t seem out of the question that Docherty could leave the club further down the line in 2024.