The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Walsall prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Southampton head into their upcoming game on the back of their 1-1 draw away at Norwich City last time out in the Championship. Attacker Adam Armstrong scored for them against the Canaries.

The Saints have been in strong form in the league and are sat in 3rd position in the table. They are only three points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town.

As for Walsall, they are 11th in League Two and will be eager to cause a shock this weekend. They are only three points off the play-offs as they gear up for a break from league action.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“It is hard to predict what line-up Southampton will put out for this one. However, even if they make wholesale changes, I still think they’ll be too strong for Walsall.

“The Saddlers will be keen to make a good account of themselves and I think they’ll cause one or two problems for their opponents. They will be confident after battering Grimsby Town 6-1 away last time out.

“I don’t think they’ll be a shock in the end though and I can see Russell Martin’s side heading into the next round.”

Southampton vs Walsall prediction: 3-1

James Ray

“Southampton’s unbeaten run has been the subject of plenty of attention, and rightly so. They’ve been brilliant in recent months and if they can continue that in 2024, they might just break into the Championship’s top two.

“They can’t afford to look beyond Walsall this weekend though. Yes, the Saddlers will be sizeable underdogs but with five wins in their last six League Two games including a rampant win over Grimsby last time out, they’re not to be counted out.

“Walsall will be aiming to stay in the game as long as possible but ultimately, the Saints should win.”

Southampton vs Walsall prediction: 2-0