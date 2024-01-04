Cardiff City are very keen to bring Kieffer Moore back to the club with the striker set to leave Bournemouth, as per Alex Crook.

Cardiff City sit 9th in the Championship table and are just a few points outside the top six. The Bluebirds are having a good campaign so far and they’ve surprised many in maintaining their form and staying either in or around the top six.

Moore, 31, has played just 7 times for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season. The Welsh striker has scored once but the Cherries’ good form has kept him out of the side so far.

He joined Bournemouth from Cardiff City in 2022 and it has now been reported by talkSPORT reporter Crook that Moore is one player likely to leave the Vitality Stadium this month with his former club said to be very keen on bringing him back.

The news comes after Erol Bulut openly admitted a desire to bring Moore back to the club with the Welsh international thought to be near the top of their January wish list.

A solid addition

Bulut is still getting his Cardiff City squad refined and this month provides him more time to do so.

Moore brings plenty of Championship experience playing over 150 second tier games, scoring 47 and assisting 14.

He will likely be wanted by more than just Cardiff City and if the Welsh side can pull this one off it would certainly strengthen their squad and help them in their quest for a top six finish.

It will be interesting to see which direction this one goes and whether Bulut is able to add the 31-year-old to his ranks in the coming weeks.

Up next for Cardiff City trip to Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday in the FA Cup third round. They return to league action the following Saturday at home to Leeds United.