Wolves youngster Luke Cundle is attracting attention from Bristol City and Stoke City ahead of a potential permanent switch, according to The Express and Star reporter Liam Keen.

With the January transfer window now underway and the end of the season in sight, teams in the Championship will have an eye on the market to secure cut-price deals and loan signings as a way of not breaking the bank, yet improving their squads.

Wolves starlet Cundle is currently on loan at Championship side Plymouth Argyle, but with a potential sale on the cards, fellow second tier sides Bristol City and Stoke City are lining up to take the 21-year-old on permanently for a fee of just £2million, according to Keen.

The midfielder is seen as surplus to requirements at Molineux given the amount of talent ahead of him in the pecking order, and after successive loan spells at Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle, Wolves are prepared to sell, alerting both Bristol City and Stoke City respectively.

A bargain

Cundle was given first-team opportunities at Wolves in the Premier League, albeit sporadically, and is thought of highly. His loan moves in the Championship have been fruitful, with three goals and four assists for the Swans last season and three goals and five assists already in this.

Therefore, if the youngster is available on a permanent deal and for a fee as low as £2m, this looks to be a bargain for whichever side he ends up at come the transfer deadline. Both Bristol City and Stoke City will be hoping for more consistency and to improve their chances of promotion and Cundle would go a long way in helping the pair achieve this feat.

This will come as a blow to Plymouth Argyle however. With Finn Aziz joining Middlesbrough and Cundle now looking likely to depart too, it means two of their best players could have left by the time February comes around.