Blackburn Rovers look set to sign Crewe Alexandra’s Connor O’Riordan with just the formalities of the deal left to complete, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers’ financial situation has left some questions over what the extent of their winter business will be. However, Jon Dahl Tomasson, director football Gregg Broughton and the other powers that be at Ewood Park will still be hopeful of bringing in some fresh faces.

Reports of one target emerged last week with the Lancashire Telegraph revealing the Championship side had triggered the £500,000 release clause in centre-back O’Riordan’s deal with Crewe Alexandra.

Now, the same outlet has issued an update on the pursuit. Blackburn Rovers are indeed poised to win the race for O’Riordan with just the formalities left to complete his move to Lancashire.

The Lancashire Telegraph adds that the likes of Preston North End and Blackpool have been watching on in case the Rovers move fails to materialise. However, it seems Crewe star O’Riordan will be linking up with Tomasson and co this month.

1 of 20 Where did Neil Warnock make his return to management in February? Huddersfield Town QPR Sheffield United Rotherham United

A move up the leagues

20-year-old Irishman O’Riordan first made a name for himself in the 2022/23 campaign. He spent the first half of the season in Scotland with Raith Rovers before returning to Crewe Alexandra in January, then playing in 18 League Two games for the Railwaymen.

O’Riordan has really taken his game to another level this season though. He’s played 24 times across all competitions, cementing his place as one of the fourth-tier’s most promising defensive prospects while playing for a club that champions youth development.

Blackburn Rovers have swooped on Crewe before, signing go-to left-back Harry Pickering from the Cheshire-based outfit. In O’Riordan, they’ll be hoping to have uncovered another future first-team regular as they look to get a deal finalised.