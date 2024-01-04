Birmingham City decided to part ways with Rooney earlier this week in the wake of a defeat to Leeds United at the weekend. It marked another dismal weekend for the Blues and the fans didn’t hesitate to voice their feelings in the away end.

Since then, plenty of potential candidates have been linked with the St. Andrew’s vacancy. However, as the weekend nears, it seems the list of targets is shortening, with a number of fresh claims emerging today (Thursday).

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said the list of candidates is down to a final three: Tony Mowbray, Paul Heckingbottom and Jesse Marsch. The latter would be a left-field move, but he’s known the Birmingham City hierarchy and has backing there.

Interestingly though, Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy wrote on X shortly after that the aforementioned Mowbray is a ‘very strong contender’ for the job after initial talks. Former Blues boss Gary Rowett is mentioned among the other contenders.

Birmingham City’s new boss search

After the move to replace John Eustace with Rooney failed miserably, the Birmingham City hierarchy will know they need to get this appointment right. Their decision to make a change drew high criticism and ultimately, the failure of Rooney’s short tenure proved the critics right.

Making a solid appointment now is a must. Not only does the club’s Championship status rely upon it, but the another unsuccessful change could decrease faith in the club hierarchy as well.

Mowbray looks to be emerging as a leader among the contenders but with experienced bosses like Heckingbotton and Rowett still eyed alongside big names like Marsch, the Blues look to be keeping their options in their managerial search.