Birmingham City have identified Gary Rowett and Tony Mowbray as the frontrunners to replace Wayne Rooney, as per The Mirror.

Birmingham City parted company with Rooney earlier this week after 15 games in charge of the club. The former Manchester United legend won just two of those and took Birmingham City from 5th to 20th in the Championship.

The Blues’ hierarchy had to act fast and the decision to part ways with John Eustace appears now a very silly one.

But, the search is underway for the new boss to take control and stop the poor spell at the club. This appointment is as crucial as an appointment has ever been at Birmingham City and plenty names have been mentioned.

The latest report states former boss Rowett and Mowbray are the leading candidates as things stand.

Steadying the ship

Birmingham City are in need of someone who can come in and immediately take the pressure off and calm things down.

Mowbray was most recently head coach of Sunderland where he did a terrific job taking the Black Cats to 6th in the second tier in their first season following their promotion from League One.

Former Millwall manager Rowett would be another safe pair of hands to come on board. He often had the Lions competing in the top half of the division and is again a free agent.

He has previously been in charge of Birmingham City taking the club from a relegation battle to fighting for a top six spot before being sacked in a decision which ended all too similar to the recent turn of events.

Birmingham City’s squad has a lot of potential. Mowbray in particular has proven more recently that he is a brilliant coach for youngsters and his sides are often committed to playing good football.

It remains to be seen which direction the board will opt to go, but Mowbray and Rowett definitely wouldn’t be bad options.

Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to Hull City in the FA Cup this Saturday.