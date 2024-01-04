The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers come into this FA Cup clash on a real slide in the Championship. They might be grateful for a break from league action, with one win in their last seven leaving them down in 17th.

A 2-2 draw with Rotherham United prevented a fifth defeat in a row but it was a dismal end to 2023 for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Cambridge United meanwhile have taken seven points from five games under Neil Harris, though they’ve lost their last two in League One. Those defeats came at the hands of Oxford United and Leyton Orient.

The U’s have beaten Bracknell Town and Fleetwood Town to progress to this stage and have pulled off some impressive upsets in the FA Cup before.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I think an upset awaits in this one. Cambridge have sprung plenty of surprises in the cup before and with Blackburn in a bad way, I can see the visitors progressing from the third round.

“There’s no doubt that Blackburn have the edge in terms of quality and if they’re on their game, they can definitely win. That’s the case even if Tomasson chooses to rotate too, but I’m just not convinced by them at all at the moment.

“I’ll go for a 2-1 win for Cambridge.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Blackburn need to turn their fortunes around and give their fans something to cheer about. It has been a tough recent spell for the Lancashire outfit and their form has slumped in the league.

“Cambridge will see this as a winnable game but I think the hosts will just edge them out here.

“It is hard to predict what teams both sides will put out for this one at Ewood Park but I’ll go for a narrow home win, especially if key man Sammie Szmodics is playing.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United prediction: 2-1