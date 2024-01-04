‘A real challenge’ – Watford vs Chesterfield prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Chesterfield prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Watford come into this FA Cup clash with Chesterfield off the back of two consecutive draws in the Championship. The Hornets drew 1-1 with Stoke City in their final game of last year before starting 2024 with a 3-3 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

Valerien Ismael’s side sit 10th in the Championship table as it stands and are winless in four at Vicarage Road coming into this cup tie.

Chesterfield meanwhile sit at the summit of non-league. They’re top of the National League table and have lost just three times in their 25 league games.

To progress to this stage they’ve beaten two League One sides in Portsmouth and Leyton Orient. The Spireites – managed by Paul Cook – boast former EFL players in their ranks such as Tom Naylor, Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs and more.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Chesterfield have pulled off some impressive scalps to progress to this stage but a trip to Watford is a real challenge up for them. The Spireites have an experienced manager in Paul Cook and boast EFL quality players but you can’t help but feel the hosts will have too much for them.

“Watford haven’t been in the best form of late but at home and with the stars in their ranks, their quality should shine through.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Chesterfield can keep themselves in the game for large spells. However, I’ll say Watford get this done in relatively routine fashion.”

Watford vs Chesterfield prediction: 3-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ismael’s men were building nicely towards the top six in the second tier before their most recent run of games has seen them slide ever so slightly away from the play-offs.

“Chesterfield Town are doing well this season. Cook’s side are deserving of their position in the fifth tier and they may well be a Football League side again in just a few months time.

“However, their Championship opponents here will pose a different kind of threat. Chesterfield Town won’t have the best squad in this one unlike many of their league outings and they will have to approach it differently.

“I think Watford will have too much, but don’t rule the visitors out.”

Watford vs Chesterfield prediction: 2-1