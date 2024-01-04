The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Brighton prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Stoke City welcome Premier League side Brighton up north this weekend. Steven Schumacher’s side are slowly turning the tide and are now unbeaten in six outings. They have drawn five of those, but regardless the run is impressive especially considering where they were upon Alex Neil’s dismissal.

Brighton are enjoying another successful campaign in the top flight. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are in the knockout stages in the Europa League and 7th in the Premier League.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Stoke City may be 19th in the league below the visitors here, but they do stand a chance.

“Brighton come into this one with a young squad who are currently struggling with injuries meaning large rotation will likely be the play from their Italian boss.

“The Seagulls played the Potters last season in the 5th round and Stoke City only fell to a 1-0 defeat.

“They will make life hard for Brighton here, however I don’t think they have the quality to match Brighton in any department so I’ll say a comfortable win for the away side.”

Stoke City vs Brighton score prediction: 0-2

Harry Mail

“Stoke have been doing well recently in the league and Steven Schumacher looks to be a shrewd appointment for them.

“Brighton will be a very tricky test though for the Potters. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have a distinct way of playing and even if they decide to shuffle the pack for this one, they will cause problems for their opponents.

“I think the hosts will at least score once but I can see the visitors getting into the next round in the end.”

Stoke City vs Brighton score prediction: 1-2