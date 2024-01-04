Plymouth Argyle are set to name Ian Foster as their new manager, reporter Alex Crook has said.

Plymouth Argyle have been under the caretaker lead of Neil Dewsnip since Steven Schumacher left to take charge of Stoke City last month. First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell has been working closely with the squad too, helping the Pilgrims maintain a seven-point gap to the Championship‘s bottom three.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at Home Park. New contenders such as Harry Watling and Neil Critchley were linked as recently as today.

Now though, after reports of advancing talks with former England U20s boss Ian Foster, it seems the 47-year-old is indeed set to take charge of the club.

Reporter Alex Crook has shared on X that Foster is ‘to be’ the new Plymouth Argyle manager. He worked with Dewsnip – who is also the Pilgrims’ director of football – in the England setup, and the two are poised to be reunited at Home Park.

Ian Foster to be the new #PAFC manager. Worked with director of football Neil Dewsnip while #ENG under-20 coach. Has been Steven Gerrard's number two in Saudi Arabia. Was interviewed by #Pompey before John Mousinho's appointment @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 4, 2024

An appointment worth waiting for?

Plymouth Argyle’s search for a new manager has been a fairly extensive one, and some fans could be forgiven for hoping Schumacher’s replacement had been landed sooner. However, it seems as though their wait is coming to an end.

Foster has the credentials to be a great appointment for the club too. The 47-year-old’s only experience in senior management has been in Ireland with Galway United and Dundalk some time ago but his work in the England setup displays that he’s a highly-regarded coach.

The previous history with Dewsnip should help them stay aligned in terms of play style and recruitment and that time in the England ranks will hopefully help him recruit some promising players too. It will be proof to potential loan clubs and talented youngsters that the manager is well-versed in the coaching and development of young players.

Ultimately, only time will tell if Foster is a good appointment. On paper though, he looks a strong fit for Plymouth Argyle.