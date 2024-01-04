, 3 managers Notts County must consider amid Swansea City links with Luke Williams

Notts County boss Luke Williams is ‘set’ to join Swansea City, according to a report by The Athletic.

Notts County will have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their next manager.

The Magpies were promoted from the National League last year and are currently sat in the League Two play-offs.

Here is a look at three candidates they should consider if Williams’ move to the Swans gets over the line…

Mark Bonner

If Notts County are to go down the route of bringing in a young coach, the 38-year-old could be worth looking at. He is available following his exit from Cambridge United in League One earlier this season.

Bonner guided the U’s to promotion from the fourth tier during his time in charge so knows what it takes to get out of that league. He then kept them up on the final day of the last campaign.

Dean Holden

Holden would be a more experienced option for the Magpies and has been weighing up his options since being dismissed by Charlton Athletic in late August. The Mancunian has also had spells at Oldham Athletic and Bristol City in the past, as well as a coaching stint at Stoke City.

The 44-year-old has been linked with the vacancy at Salford City recently, as reported by The Sun, so Notts County may have to act fast if they want him.

Brian Barry-Murphy

He has been in charge of Manchester City Elite Development Squad since 2021 and is an option. The 45-year-old, who spent part of his playing career at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, has helped with the development of some of the youngsters at the Etihad Stadium.

Barry-Murphy has also had a spell as manager at Rochdale in the past.