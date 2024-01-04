Sheffield United are planning to cut Leicester City loanee Luke Thomas’ loan deal short to free up space in the squad, according to TEAMtalk.

Sheffield United sit bottom of the Premier League whilst Leicester City sit top of the division below, and so both sides will be looking to the transfer window for opposing reasons this month.

The Blades are said to want to recruit new signings in the hopes of remaining in the top division, which means players may have to be sold or loan deals may have to be cut short, with Foxes loanee Thomas falling into the latter category.

Given the 22-year-old has played just once since new boss Chris Wilder took over from Paul Heckingbottom, and so they are looking to axe his current deal in the hopes of bringing in other players in the coming weeks, as per TEAMtalk.

Back in contention?

Leicester City are not blessed with options at left-back. James Justin and Ricardo Pereira have been used in rotation in this position, despite the pair both being right-footed and natural right-backs. Therefore, Thomas could come back into contention at the King Power.

He has proven himself at Premier League level and so could be a good option for Enzo Maresca’s side over the course of the remainder of the season. He gives Leicester City a different option and a natural outlet on the left-side of the back four.

However, given he was allowed to depart in the summer to a side in the top tier, he could be seen as surplus to requirements. Premier League sides are likely to come calling again and so if he wants another crack at it, he will likely be offered the opportunity. Yet it all comes down to what Leicester City want to do with the young defender.