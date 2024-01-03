, Wrexham attacker wanted back by his former club

FC Halifax Town boss Chris Millington has said he ‘wouldn’t turn down’ the opportunity to sign Wrexham attacker Billy Waters this winter.

Wrexham signed the forward from Barrow last year but his game time at the Racecourse Ground has dried up this season.

Waters, 29, has made seven appearances in all competitions this term, three of which have come in the league.

Millington has confirmed he would be keen to bring him to the Shay but expects the player to stay in the Football League, as per a report by the Halifax Courier: “If Billy wanted to come here then there’d be a conversation to be had, for sure, but I think Billy’s sights are set on staying in the EFL. But of course, we wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to re-sign Billy were we to have it.”

Wrexham attacker wanted

Waters is under contract at Wrexham until the summer of 2025. However, an exit this month would be beneficial for his career as he isn’t getting a look in under Phil Parkinson at the moment.

The Welsh side landed him in March to help get them over the line and promoted in the last campaign. He scored nine goals in 38 matches for Barrow before heading out the exit door at Holker Street.

Waters was also a hit during his time at Halifax. He fired 19 goals in 47 outings for the Yorkshire club altogether under their former boss Pete Wild before landing himself a switch to the fourth tier.

The London-born man has also had stints in the past Crewe Alexandra, Cheltenham Town, Northampton Town, Cambridge United, Newport County and Torquay United in the past.

Wrexham have a decision to make on what to do with him in this window. Halifax are interested in re-signing but will likely face competition from teams higher up the football pyramid for his signature.