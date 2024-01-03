, Wolves make decision to bring back 20-year-old from EFL club

Notts County have confirmed that Oliver Tipton has been recalled by Wolves, as announced on their official club website.

Notts County swooped to land the defender on loan in the summer transfer window.

Tipton, 20, made seven appearances for the League Two side during the first-half of this season.

However, he has now returned to his parent club and they will have a decision to make on what to do with him next following the opening of the January transfer window.

Notts County loan end

Notts County brought in Tipton on a temporary basis to bolster their defensive department following their promotion from the National League last year alongside Wrexham.

However, the youngster hasn’t been able to nail down a regular place in their starting XI, hence why he has gone back to Molinuex.

He has been on the books of the Midlands outfit since the age of 11 and has risen up through their academy ranks. The prospect has been a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels over recent years.

Tipton was handed his first professional deal back in 2020 and was given a new-year extension in March last year. He is yet to play for the first-team though.

Notts County was his first loan switch away from Wolves and although it didn’t work out the way all parties would have hoped, he will have still learnt a lot from the experience.

Gary O’Neil’s side now need to decide whether to keep him for the remainder of this season or send him somewhere else.

He has left behind a Magpies team who are eyeing promotion to League One under Luke Williams.